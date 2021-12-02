© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OPT-OUT OF TYRANNY & MANDATES WITH PRIVATE MEMBERSHIP ASSOCIATIONS, SAYS MIKE COLOMB
Follow
2
Share
Report
114 views • December 02, 2021
As tyranny and totalitarian mandates such as the COVID injection edicts continue to proliferate in the emerging fascistic system, Mike Colomb of Renegade Nation has a solution that he says can help Americans opt out of the whole thing. In this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman from the Red Pill Expo, Colomb describes "Private Membership Associations" (PMAs), organizations that can give members freedom from the government regulation and mandates that are becoming increasingly oppressive. These associations have been around for centuries and have been upheld by the Supreme Court since 1805. This tool could help save Americans from vax mandates and more as people flee the formal "public" economy and seek an escape. Asked when lawmakers might ban these, he said there was no risk, because the elites and big money families use the same systems to protect themselves.
To order the “Trumpworld” collector’s edition, go to: https://shopjbs.org/product/trumpworld-pb-bookazine/
To order the “Trumpworld” collector’s edition, go to: https://shopjbs.org/product/trumpworld-pb-bookazine/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.