© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NOW - NHS staff are throwing their uniforms in protest of the vaccine mandate at the police outside Downing Street.
Follow
1
Share
Report
42 views • January 22, 2022
NOW - NHS staff are throwing their uniforms in protest of the vaccine mandate at the police outside Downing Street.
80,000 NHS health workers are set to be fired or moved unless they get jabbed within the next 12 days.
80,000 NHS health workers are set to be fired or moved unless they get jabbed within the next 12 days.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.