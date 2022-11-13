CBDC's Mean Compliance + Control by Authoritarian Karens

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Many people are wondering what central bank digital currency is? #cbdcWhat it means is the government is able to control the population using the levers of having the reins over their funds and economic solvency. #Bitcoin is the antidote, and the raft to freedom.
#freedom
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