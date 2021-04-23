Fire from Hell Returns in Xiamen China

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On the evening of April 13, a fire broke out with an explosion in a factory in Tong’an, Xiamen. In a nearby parking lot, the crowd ran away from it. Someone in the background yelled: “Retreat everyone!” Following a big “bang”， a person looking out the window of his apartment and exclaimed, “Fxxx, it exploded!”