These Clothes Can Literally Save You From Body Pain
You won’t believe what these clothes can do for YOU. 💪
In this video, Brian Burzynski, the Founder, and CEO of Intelligent Threads and expert recovery coach, explains how his product can help anyone, from grandmas to athletes relax and recover! 💯
According to Brian, Intelligent Threads products – which range from patches, shirts, pants, blankets, pillowcases, and even caps (as of writing) – are EMBEDDED with a technology that allows the cloth to interact with your body and send it signals to let go of all the tight muscles! 👕
If you found this mind-blowing, check out the website in my profile to learn Intelligent Threads and more.
