Governments Intensify Efforts to Eliminate Homeschooling
The New American
Published Yesterday |

On May 31, The Washington Post did a “Deep Read” article on one Christian homeschooled couple who “defied their families” and decided to send their children to public school. Although providing only one example, the paper made it look as if there is a grand movement of homeschooled parents “waking up” to the benefit of public schooling.


Keywords
educationagenda 2030homeschool

