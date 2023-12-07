SHaDoWCa7 sings It Took a Man Like That (Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
SHaDoWCa7 originally uploaded this song on November 13, 2014.
Lyrics: It Took a Man Like That
When I was young, I lived fast and I lived hard,
I fought my demons, but they left way too many scars
On my heart, on my mind, and on my soul,
That lead me down a dark and dead-end road.
'Til one night at rock bottom, well, I read about a Man,
That even loved the ones that drove nails in His hands.
It took a man like that, to make me open up my eyes,
It took a man like that, to make me want to change my life!
It took a man like that, to save my soul and set me free,
It took a man like that to love the devil right out of me!
And everyone that knew me, oh, they swore I'd never turn around,
I was too far gone, oh, but look at me now!
I'm right on track! Right here where I need to be,
That's what happens when you fall down on your knees!
Well, I know I'm not perfect, no, there was only one.
He died for me, the Father's only Son.
It took a man like that, to make me open up my eyes,
It took a man like that, to make me want to change my life!
It took a man like that, to save my soul and set me free,
It took a man like that to love the devil right out of me!
It took a man like that, to make me open up my eyes,
It took a man like that, to make me want to change my life!
It took a man like that, to save my soul and set me free,
It took a man like that to love the devil right out of me!
It took a man like that to love the devil right out of me!
It took a man like that to love the devil right out of me!
