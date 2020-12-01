Henry 22 Lever Action - Looks Mighty Fine Under a Christmas Tree

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1:04 Numbers Sold
1:50 Sound Levels
2:12 Reliability
2:52 Ambidextrous
3:30 Trigger
3:54 Gift Gun
4:44 Project Appleseed
5:03 Manual Action
6:21 Tubular Magazine
8:04 Sights
8:48 AQT
8:57 Buttpad
9:44 Offhand
11:11 Sitting
11:51 Rapid Prone
12:55 Slow Prone
13:23 Sling
14:39 Christmas
15:46 America
16:41 Bonus Range
Henry 22
https://www.henryusa.com/rifles/lever-action-22-rifle/
Sentry Solutions Tuf Glide
https://amzn.to/S2rWMW6G
Eberlestock MiniMe Backpack
https://amzn.to/2ReoRBT
Eberlestock Scabbard
https://amzn.to/36gPs5Q
Uncle Mikes Sling Swivels & Studs
https://amzn.to/2YNZQBG
Project Appleseed
http://www.appleseedinfo.org
Appleseed Prep
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7jz7TXjXMUFJNkJ6YnBy1i
How the 22 Wins: 9mm vs 22LR
https://youtu.be/kR3THJW5smQ