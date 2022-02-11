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CDC spreads misinformation
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23 views • February 11, 2022
AIERvideo / Kate Wand, February 11, 2022
The CDC’s actions have completely bewildered the American people. If it continues down this road, it will only erode what little credibility it has left.
Essay by Amelia Janaskie & David Waugh
The CDC’s actions have completely bewildered the American people. If it continues down this road, it will only erode what little credibility it has left.
Essay by Amelia Janaskie & David Waugh
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