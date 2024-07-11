Biden Out? Will Big Mike Rise To The Occasion? | John & Juan – 107 Intel Insights | 7/11/24

The actor(s) that are playing Joe Biden may not remain the Democrat nominee come November. There has been talk in certain circles including Roger Stone, stating that Big Mike (Michelle Obama) will replace the big guy. There is talk of the 25th Amendment and the removal of old Uncle Joe. Will Big Mike rise to the occasion and be the nominee? Hillary or Newsome on deck?





- Juan speaks with his CNN insider contact – what was revealed?





- Biden was to be removed 2022 ushering in Pelosi – Learn why this never happened





- DNC wanted Newsome





- Will Biden be replaced?





- Will election be delayed?





- Deep State criminals future is GITMO = Will they go as far as to nuke a city to delay/prevent this?





- Why President Trump restrained himself to degree he did at debate





- Just who is running America?





- Dominion Senior subpoenaed – Tina Peters case





- Could Speaker Johnson sit in as President for a while?





CALL TO ACTION!

Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/





THERE ARE MANY FRAUDS!

JMC DOES NOT PROMOTE ANY QFS. THE ONLY AND OFFICAL JMC IS jmcamp888



