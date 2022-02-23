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FREEDOM CONVOY ATTORNEY: "TRUDEAU NOT RESPONDING TO OUR REQUESTS TO TALK"
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90 views • February 23, 2022
Allison Pejovic, attorney for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, who is representing the truckers and the Freedom Convoy in Canada, joins the program to discuss the current situation. She explains the most important cases and what happened with GoFundMe and the gasoline controversy. We also discuss how important the Freedom Convoy is to Canada and the world. You can learn more about her organization and support the cause at www.jccf.ca
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