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ZZ Top +++ El Diablo
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25 views • August 06, 2019
I was born in TEXAS.
I grew up in North Carolina.
The Flags of both States are quite similiar, and when they get the "Operation Uplift" Treatment, they are the same.
ZZ Top are one of the most incredible rock bands of ALL TIME, and that aint just because We share a Hometown, Houston.
Its because the originality, the sounds, the whole package make them a TRUE AMERICAN ORIGINAL.
I am Phillip William Swisher, and I approve this message
I grew up in North Carolina.
The Flags of both States are quite similiar, and when they get the "Operation Uplift" Treatment, they are the same.
ZZ Top are one of the most incredible rock bands of ALL TIME, and that aint just because We share a Hometown, Houston.
Its because the originality, the sounds, the whole package make them a TRUE AMERICAN ORIGINAL.
I am Phillip William Swisher, and I approve this message
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