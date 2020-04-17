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Dollar Vigliante: CELEBRATE! The Epidemic Is Over! Let's All Get Back to Work and Play Today! (MIRRORED)
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263 views • April 17, 2020
Dollar Vigliante: CELEBRATE! The Epidemic Is Over! Let's All Get Back to Work and Play Today! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Dollar Vigilante at:-
https://youtu.be/-E2899wvEeI
Subscribe to the The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe/
Subscribe to the The Crypto Vigilante newsletter: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/tcv
Our Bitchute Channel: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Our LBRY Channel: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/lbry
FEMA Take Over Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXX2ZFNBUdc
Funny Q Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/YP1oKWaqMExl/
Eric July Video: https://youtu.be/WUXbdFYMdtk?t=275
35 million Tests Per Day Wanted In The US! https://youtu.be/DW-l1YdGfBI?t=653
Coronavirus Death Counts: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/apr/14/coronavirus-case-and-death-counts-in-us-ridiculous/
Trump Reopening US: https://edition.cnn.com/2020/04/16/politics/donald-trump-reopening-guidelines-coronavirus/index.html
Israeli Professor Article: https://townhall.com/columnists/marinamedvin/2020/04/15/israeli-professor-shows-virus-follows-fixed-pattern-n2566915
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Dollar Vigilante at:-
https://youtu.be/-E2899wvEeI
Subscribe to the The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe/
Subscribe to the The Crypto Vigilante newsletter: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/tcv
Our Bitchute Channel: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Our LBRY Channel: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/lbry
FEMA Take Over Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXX2ZFNBUdc
Funny Q Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/YP1oKWaqMExl/
Eric July Video: https://youtu.be/WUXbdFYMdtk?t=275
35 million Tests Per Day Wanted In The US! https://youtu.be/DW-l1YdGfBI?t=653
Coronavirus Death Counts: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/apr/14/coronavirus-case-and-death-counts-in-us-ridiculous/
Trump Reopening US: https://edition.cnn.com/2020/04/16/politics/donald-trump-reopening-guidelines-coronavirus/index.html
Israeli Professor Article: https://townhall.com/columnists/marinamedvin/2020/04/15/israeli-professor-shows-virus-follows-fixed-pattern-n2566915
Category
News and Politics
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