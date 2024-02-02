Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Let Them Fight Their Own Wars - Gareth Icke Tonight
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
24 views
Published 14 hours ago

Gareth Icke


Feb 1, 2024


On the show this week

Film maker Kym Staton joins us to talk about his unbelievably powerful film, The Trust Fall. A documentary about the war on Julian Assange.


London Mayor candidate Shyam Batra, tells us what he will do, if elected, to save our once great capital.


And journalist Jacqui Deevoy returns to give us an update on the end of life drug midazolam, used to euthanize countless people during the covid era, and how the NHS have quietly removed it from their ‘Covid’ protocols.


That’s Gareth icke Tonight - Thursday 7pm UK, https://www.ickonic.com


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/VA7T29NmvJJu/

Keywords
julian assangewarsdocumentaryeuthanasianhsprotocolsgareth ickecovidfilm makerjacqui deevoymidazolamgareth icke tonightkym statonthe trust fallshyam batramayor candidateend of life drug

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket