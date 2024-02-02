Let Them Fight Their Own Wars - Gareth Icke Tonight

Gareth Icke





Feb 1, 2024





On the show this week

Film maker Kym Staton joins us to talk about his unbelievably powerful film, The Trust Fall. A documentary about the war on Julian Assange.





London Mayor candidate Shyam Batra, tells us what he will do, if elected, to save our once great capital.





And journalist Jacqui Deevoy returns to give us an update on the end of life drug midazolam, used to euthanize countless people during the covid era, and how the NHS have quietly removed it from their ‘Covid’ protocols.





That’s Gareth icke Tonight - Thursday 7pm UK, https://www.ickonic.com





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/VA7T29NmvJJu/