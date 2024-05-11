Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE PUSH TO ENGINEER HUMANITY
channel image
High Hopes
3191 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
21 views
Published 19 hours ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


May 10, 2024


Patrick Wood, Editor-in-Chief, Technocracy.news, breaks down the dangers of the global push of technocracy and transhumanism, and how the mRNA vaccines and the WHO are part of this agenda.

#WHO #OneHealth #Transhumanism #Crispr

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4udz56-the-push-to-engineer-humanity.html

Keywords
vaccinehumanitywhodel bigtreehighwiretechnocracydangerstranshumanismworld health organizationtrilateral commissionworld economic forumcrisprwefengineerpatrick woodtechnocracy newsmrnayuval noah hararione health

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket