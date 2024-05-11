THE PUSH TO ENGINEER HUMANITY

Del Bigtree at the HighWire
May 10, 2024
Patrick Wood, Editor-in-Chief, Technocracy.news, breaks down the dangers of the global push of technocracy and transhumanism, and how the mRNA vaccines and the WHO are part of this agenda.
