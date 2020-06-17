COVID 666 (montage)

Revelations 13:15-18"And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed. And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six."Revelations 14:8-13"And there followed another angel, saying, Babylon is fallen, is fallen, that great city, because she made all nations drink of the wine of the wrath of her fornication. And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand, The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb: And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name. Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus. And I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, Write, Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them.""Silent Running" by Mike + The MechanicsTake the children and yourselfAnd hide out in the cellarBy now the fighting will be close at handDon't believe the church and stateAnd everything they tell youBelieve in me, I'm with the high commandCan you hear me, can you hear me running?Can you hear me running, can you hear me calling you?Can you hear me, can you hear me running?Can you hear me running, can you hear me calling you?There's a gun and ammunitionJust inside the doorwayUse it only in emergencyBetter you should pray to GodThe Father and the SpiritWill guide you and protect from up hereCan you hear me, can you hear me running?Can you hear me running, can you hear me calling you?Can you hear me, can you hear me running?Can you hear me running, can you hear me calling you?Swear…Funvax documentation