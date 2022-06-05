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Palantine Electronic Warfare System in Action. - Blocks the Control Signal of Reconnaissance - 060522
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121 views • June 05, 2022
Palantine electronic warfare system in action
▫️Electronic warfare troops perform electronic warfare tasks to suppress enemy force and weapon control systems during the special military operation.
▫️Palantine system blocks the control signal of reconnaissance UAVs of AFU, suppresses cellular communication centers and Internet sources at enemy command posts.
▫️The system works at a range of more than 20 kilometres, point by point. That is, Palantine is able to suppress communications and internet sources at enemy positions without disrupting civilian infrastructure.
▫️Electronic warfare troops perform electronic warfare tasks to suppress enemy force and weapon control systems during the special military operation.
▫️Palantine system blocks the control signal of reconnaissance UAVs of AFU, suppresses cellular communication centers and Internet sources at enemy command posts.
▫️The system works at a range of more than 20 kilometres, point by point. That is, Palantine is able to suppress communications and internet sources at enemy positions without disrupting civilian infrastructure.
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