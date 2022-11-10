Sosigenes Created The Julian Calendar For Caesar – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (04 of 26)

When God created the Sun Moon and stars, he brought all the light from
the stars to the earth so that we could see them, because many of the
stars are farther away than light could travel in six thousand years —
the length of time we’ve been on earth. And just to give you an idea of
the precision he uses when calculating time: He's spinning the earth on
its axis at a rate of 23 hours, 56 minutes, and 4 seconds per day; and
at the same time he’s rotating it around the Sun once per year in 365
days, 6 hours, 45 minutes, and 48 seconds! And he uses all these weird
numbers for very interesting reasons I’ll discuss in the video. What
marvelous synchrony! God is deliberate and purposeful in everything he
does. You’ve got to think about that. Everything has its being, its
origin, its function because God is deliberate.
