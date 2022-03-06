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If you can't work and you need to pay your bills, you'll take the vaccine
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201 views • March 06, 2022
Only way to get people to comply is if it affects their pockets. So, if you’re working for a big company and you’re going to lose your job, you’ll be first in line. If you can’t work, That’s punishment enough. You’re like a second-class citizen. You can’t do anything that a normal citizen can do. Inconvenience them to the point where it’s like, I might just as well do it. Laws like you can’t go to a bar with-out a covid test. Durrant makes no question about it, don’t take the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. I can’t go out of State. I can’t go to my grandmas in Canada. I can’t visit her. You can’t go to France unless you’re vaccinated. Money hurts them. The only way people act and comply, is if it hurts their pockets. That’s what we need to do and that’s what we’re doing.
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