BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Great Covaids War of 2021
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
918 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
92 views • May 01, 2021
Access the Video Replays from Anarchapulco 2021: dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco

Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com

Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps

As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:

Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv

LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b

Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b

Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX

153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante

Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante

Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante

Connect with us on social media:

The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff

FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Holidays of the future. Sun, surf, sand, sea and swabs. I just can’t wait!: https://twitter.com/jonflombee/status/1388166540445499394

The Controlled Demolition of the American Empire on Audible:
https://www.audible.com/pd/The-Controlled-Demolition-of-the-American-Empire-Audiobook/B093RX2LTH?qid=1619842020&;sr=1-1&ref=a_search_c3_lProduct_1_1&pf_rd_p=83218cca-c308-412f-bfcf-90198b687a2f&pf_rd_r=BB3X6MZ5M7RPXNPMDDKS

Austrian Court Rules PCR Unsuited For COVID, Lockdowns Unlawful: https://www.medicdebate.org/node/2000

Bizarre Phenomenon: Unvaccinated Getting Sick Being Around the COVID Vaxxed: https://thefreedomarticles.com/bizarre-phenomenon-unvaccinated-getting-sick-being-around-the-covid-vaxxed/

Miami School Says It Won't Employ Vaccinated Teachers, Citing Debunked COVID Myths: https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/miami-school-says-it-wont-employ-vaccinated-teachers-citing-debunked-covid-myths/2437547/

It's time to start shunning the 'vaccine hesitant.' They're blocking COVID herd immunity.: https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2021/04/30/require-covid-vaccine-resume-normal-life-herd-immunity-column/4886673001/

Man films inside empty Indian hospital. Media is doing this to create covid 21 strain so they can lock us down for 2 years again: https://twitter.com/Anthea06274890/status/1387665974636302336

#INDIA: "The cop is insisting that they have to get the vacc_ne - saying they don’t have a choice. She says none of them will take the va_cine, and says ‘do what you want we won’t take it, you can go tell the PM / CM or whoever else that we’re not taking it.’: https://twitter.com/robinmonotti2/status/1387840884583116803

Watch as it appears this courageous village tells a #COVID19India test & vaxx brigade to go pound sand: https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1387865390928236547

BBC presenter interrupts Oxford professor who wants immediate end to lockdown in fiery row: https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1430270/BBC-News-lockdown-row-Oxford-professor-coronavirus-vaccine-latest-news-vn

Looks like CBC let the cat out of the bag early by already touting a 4th wave? The tweet has been deleted.: https://twitter.com/ryangerritsen/status/1387849077757521921

100s of parents in Vail, AZ attended a School Board meeting, protesting mask mandates for schools. They would not leave. The Board was overwhelmed and outnumbered. They quit. The parents elected new members and immediately struck down mask mandates for kids. This is the way.: https://twitter.com/BIGJoshInAZ/status/1387816070694670342

CDC Now Recommends Wearing A Seat Belt Even When You’re Outside The Car: https://babylonbee.com/news/car-manufacturers-now-recommend-wearing-a-seatbelt-even-when-youre-outside-the-car

Florida will fine any business or school $5,000 each time it requires a “vaccine passport,” or proof of COVID-19 vaccination, for entry or participation: https://twitter.com/roccogalatilaw/status/1388236793137483786
Keywords
politicsvaxxcovid19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Belle Carter
Federal Judge Blocks President Trump&#8217;s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Federal Judge Blocks President Trump’s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy