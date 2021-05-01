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The Great Covaids War of 2021
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92 views • May 01, 2021
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Holidays of the future. Sun, surf, sand, sea and swabs. I just can’t wait!: https://twitter.com/jonflombee/status/1388166540445499394
The Controlled Demolition of the American Empire on Audible:
https://www.audible.com/pd/The-Controlled-Demolition-of-the-American-Empire-Audiobook/B093RX2LTH?qid=1619842020&;sr=1-1&ref=a_search_c3_lProduct_1_1&pf_rd_p=83218cca-c308-412f-bfcf-90198b687a2f&pf_rd_r=BB3X6MZ5M7RPXNPMDDKS
Austrian Court Rules PCR Unsuited For COVID, Lockdowns Unlawful: https://www.medicdebate.org/node/2000
Bizarre Phenomenon: Unvaccinated Getting Sick Being Around the COVID Vaxxed: https://thefreedomarticles.com/bizarre-phenomenon-unvaccinated-getting-sick-being-around-the-covid-vaxxed/
Miami School Says It Won't Employ Vaccinated Teachers, Citing Debunked COVID Myths: https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/miami-school-says-it-wont-employ-vaccinated-teachers-citing-debunked-covid-myths/2437547/
It's time to start shunning the 'vaccine hesitant.' They're blocking COVID herd immunity.: https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2021/04/30/require-covid-vaccine-resume-normal-life-herd-immunity-column/4886673001/
Man films inside empty Indian hospital. Media is doing this to create covid 21 strain so they can lock us down for 2 years again: https://twitter.com/Anthea06274890/status/1387665974636302336
#INDIA: "The cop is insisting that they have to get the vacc_ne - saying they don’t have a choice. She says none of them will take the va_cine, and says ‘do what you want we won’t take it, you can go tell the PM / CM or whoever else that we’re not taking it.’: https://twitter.com/robinmonotti2/status/1387840884583116803
Watch as it appears this courageous village tells a #COVID19India test & vaxx brigade to go pound sand: https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1387865390928236547
BBC presenter interrupts Oxford professor who wants immediate end to lockdown in fiery row: https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1430270/BBC-News-lockdown-row-Oxford-professor-coronavirus-vaccine-latest-news-vn
Looks like CBC let the cat out of the bag early by already touting a 4th wave? The tweet has been deleted.: https://twitter.com/ryangerritsen/status/1387849077757521921
100s of parents in Vail, AZ attended a School Board meeting, protesting mask mandates for schools. They would not leave. The Board was overwhelmed and outnumbered. They quit. The parents elected new members and immediately struck down mask mandates for kids. This is the way.: https://twitter.com/BIGJoshInAZ/status/1387816070694670342
CDC Now Recommends Wearing A Seat Belt Even When You’re Outside The Car: https://babylonbee.com/news/car-manufacturers-now-recommend-wearing-a-seatbelt-even-when-youre-outside-the-car
Florida will fine any business or school $5,000 each time it requires a “vaccine passport,” or proof of COVID-19 vaccination, for entry or participation: https://twitter.com/roccogalatilaw/status/1388236793137483786
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Holidays of the future. Sun, surf, sand, sea and swabs. I just can’t wait!: https://twitter.com/jonflombee/status/1388166540445499394
The Controlled Demolition of the American Empire on Audible:
https://www.audible.com/pd/The-Controlled-Demolition-of-the-American-Empire-Audiobook/B093RX2LTH?qid=1619842020&;sr=1-1&ref=a_search_c3_lProduct_1_1&pf_rd_p=83218cca-c308-412f-bfcf-90198b687a2f&pf_rd_r=BB3X6MZ5M7RPXNPMDDKS
Austrian Court Rules PCR Unsuited For COVID, Lockdowns Unlawful: https://www.medicdebate.org/node/2000
Bizarre Phenomenon: Unvaccinated Getting Sick Being Around the COVID Vaxxed: https://thefreedomarticles.com/bizarre-phenomenon-unvaccinated-getting-sick-being-around-the-covid-vaxxed/
Miami School Says It Won't Employ Vaccinated Teachers, Citing Debunked COVID Myths: https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/miami-school-says-it-wont-employ-vaccinated-teachers-citing-debunked-covid-myths/2437547/
It's time to start shunning the 'vaccine hesitant.' They're blocking COVID herd immunity.: https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2021/04/30/require-covid-vaccine-resume-normal-life-herd-immunity-column/4886673001/
Man films inside empty Indian hospital. Media is doing this to create covid 21 strain so they can lock us down for 2 years again: https://twitter.com/Anthea06274890/status/1387665974636302336
#INDIA: "The cop is insisting that they have to get the vacc_ne - saying they don’t have a choice. She says none of them will take the va_cine, and says ‘do what you want we won’t take it, you can go tell the PM / CM or whoever else that we’re not taking it.’: https://twitter.com/robinmonotti2/status/1387840884583116803
Watch as it appears this courageous village tells a #COVID19India test & vaxx brigade to go pound sand: https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1387865390928236547
BBC presenter interrupts Oxford professor who wants immediate end to lockdown in fiery row: https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1430270/BBC-News-lockdown-row-Oxford-professor-coronavirus-vaccine-latest-news-vn
Looks like CBC let the cat out of the bag early by already touting a 4th wave? The tweet has been deleted.: https://twitter.com/ryangerritsen/status/1387849077757521921
100s of parents in Vail, AZ attended a School Board meeting, protesting mask mandates for schools. They would not leave. The Board was overwhelmed and outnumbered. They quit. The parents elected new members and immediately struck down mask mandates for kids. This is the way.: https://twitter.com/BIGJoshInAZ/status/1387816070694670342
CDC Now Recommends Wearing A Seat Belt Even When You’re Outside The Car: https://babylonbee.com/news/car-manufacturers-now-recommend-wearing-a-seatbelt-even-when-youre-outside-the-car
Florida will fine any business or school $5,000 each time it requires a “vaccine passport,” or proof of COVID-19 vaccination, for entry or participation: https://twitter.com/roccogalatilaw/status/1388236793137483786
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