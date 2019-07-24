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Mum cures son's rare condition with cannabis oil - Daily Mail
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896 views • July 24, 2019
Two-year-old Carter Padelford has a painful condition that makes his skin develop painful scales 'like a fish'. But since his mum has tried cannabis oil to cure him he has finally found relief.
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