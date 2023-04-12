Welcome To Proverbs Club.Results Of Righteousness And Evil Desires.
Proverbs 11:6 (NIV).
6) The righteousness of the upright delivers them,
but the unfaithful are trapped by evil desires.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Righteous are protected by their rectitude.
The Wicked are ensnared by their sinfulness.
