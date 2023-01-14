EPOCH TV | Does GOP politicking weaken the party — or Empower Americans?

Wide Angle with Brendon Fallon & Lee Smith: Over the Target

Republicans voted 15 times before they elected Kevin McCarthy house speaker and second in line to the white house. Mainstream media complained that the delay was evidence the GOP can’t ‘govern.’ in fact, it showed how democracy is supposed to work — and how a small faction led by Matt Gaetz used leverage to strengthen its position, to the advantage of its constituents.

In this provocative new episode of Over the Target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith go behind the scenes to bring you the real story.



