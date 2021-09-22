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Tulku Children Reveal SECRETS of Infinite Game, 5D Awakening, Great Library - Von Galt
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0 view • September 22, 2021
Today, Ona Christie Martin of the Art of Awakening interviews Buddhist author & hypnosis practitioner, Von Galt. In this show, Von explains what Tulku children are, what is the point of having an awakening, and why everyone is writing their own autobiography in order to contribute their akashic record into the Great Library in the spirit world.
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More about Ona Christie:
Ona created a YouTube channel for lightworkers and starseeds who are feeling called to use their own unique combination of gifts to create a free, joyous, and beautiful life for themselves and others.
She shares her enlightening art and works on the resources below:
Art of Awakening YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/BrightSp...
Bright Spirit Art website:
https://www.brightspiritart.com/
Spirit Animal Oracle Cards - Etsy:
https://etsy.me/37TR3j1
Follow Ona on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/artofawakeni...
______________________________________________________
To learn more about Von's books and QHHT hypnosis practice, click on the resources below:
Von's Author Page: https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Merkaba Chakras: https://merkabachakras.com/
Dolores Cannon QHHT Registry: https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
More about Ona Christie:
Ona created a YouTube channel for lightworkers and starseeds who are feeling called to use their own unique combination of gifts to create a free, joyous, and beautiful life for themselves and others.
She shares her enlightening art and works on the resources below:
Art of Awakening YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/BrightSp...
Bright Spirit Art website:
https://www.brightspiritart.com/
Spirit Animal Oracle Cards - Etsy:
https://etsy.me/37TR3j1
Follow Ona on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/artofawakeni...
______________________________________________________
To learn more about Von's books and QHHT hypnosis practice, click on the resources below:
Von's Author Page: https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Merkaba Chakras: https://merkabachakras.com/
Dolores Cannon QHHT Registry: https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
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