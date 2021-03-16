Tax Cheats Lose Guns - Trudeau's Cabinet

Why Are Lifetime Gun Bans Being Imposed on Tax Cheats?That the punishment should fit the crime is a widely held axiom. If you lie on a tax return, you might expect to face certain consequences, such as fines and the repayment of back taxes, probably with interest, and perhaps even home confinement, or (in the extreme case) prison time. But you would not expect a lifetime restriction on your fundamental rights — such as the freedom to speak, to own property, or to enjoy your privacy. These punishments would be arbitrary and unjust given the nature of the crime.Beverly attempted robbery thwarted by concealed carry holder, 69, Chicago police sayA 69-year-old concealed carry license holder shot a would-be robber Tuesday night in Beverly on the Far South Side.About 10:40 p.m., the man was approached by three males in the 10600-block of South Leavitt Street, who demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.The man pulled out his gun and shot one of the males in the knee, police said. The three males then fled the scene in a red Ford Fusion.Why Do Liberals Hate Free Speech?The great conservative intellectual William F. Buckley once said, “Liberals claim to want to give a hearing to other views, but then are shocked and offended to discover that there are other views.” Any politically active college student should be familiar with this sentiment. Liberals preach inclusivity and diversity of all kinds, but not the diversity of thought. Opposing views are problematic wrong-thoughts that need to be ignored, or, better yet, purged. Liberals often claim that this is a misrepresentation of their views, and that they only care about banning “hate speech” and other forms of offensive speech. This is not just something that college liberals support; many older liberals have endorsed anti-hate speech laws. But when pressed to come up with examples of what actually constitutes the kinds of speech they want to ban, it becomes clear that liberals are really concerned with banning speech that they disagree with. The case of The Argus is a perfect example. Many students didn’t want to hear an opposing view, so they demanded that it not be expressed. This intolerance of other opinions can also be seen in the concept of “microagressions” – supposedly small, everyday instances or offensive speech. To some, saying things such as, “I think the most qualified person should get the job” count as microagressions. Clearly, the motivation here is not to ban speech that may harm someone, but to ban speech that may present an opposing view.Trudeau shuffles Cabinet, names astronaut foreign ministerCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffled his Cabinet on Tuesday and made the first Canadian to soar into space his foreign minister.Former astronaut Marc Garneau moves from the role as transport minister while François-Philippe Champagne, who became foreign minister in November 2019, moves to minister of innovation, science and industry. Omar Alghabra becomes transport minister.“Be it on earth or in space, Marc has always represented Canada well,” Trudeau said.