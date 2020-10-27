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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Oct. 26, Democrats Demolished? Final Cut. Oct 26 Is Biden Biden? 1st hr. .
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89 views • October 27, 2020
Concerns arise and Election day is a week away. Is Biden Biden?? Check Scott's visual concerns at 17 - & 25 minutes in.. PROFOUND!!
Another powerfully informational program to see and share everywhere - Stand now or else - it's Crunch Time!!
Another powerfully informational program to see and share everywhere - Stand now or else - it's Crunch Time!!
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