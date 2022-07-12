Today a Strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Novaya Kakhovka - Potassium Nitrate Mineral for Fertilizer - Huge Explosion - 071122

As a result of the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Novaya Kakhovka, warehouses with potassium nitrate exploded, the explosions continue. There are people injured. Damage was received: a hospital, a market and residential buildings. Windows flew out within a radius of two kilometers.

This was stated to Izvestia by the head of Novaya Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontiev. According to him, warehouses with mineral fertilizers were fired upon using American MLRS HIMARS.