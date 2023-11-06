Create New Account
Raytheon contractor exposes: DEW weapon (earthquake generator device) is in Antarctica
Sovereign Truth
A firefighter for Raythoen: Eric Hecker testified under oath to the Congress about his information from South Pole during his service 2010 to 2011.

Raytheon has a directed energy weapon that can generate earthquakes in Antarctica, and the earthquake in New Zealand was made by them.

