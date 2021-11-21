© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
11/20/2021 [3rd Anniversary of 1120] Steve Bannon: I come from American Lao Baixing, and my father instilled in me the value of keeping fighting. So, I will never stop fighting, and I will help President Trump rewin the presidential election and assist the Chinese people in their fight for freedom!