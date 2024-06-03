Pet Health Part 2: How to Heal Them

Why My Pet Gets Sick and How I Fix It - Pet Health Part 2

Welcome to the reality of health podcast! In this episode, I'm diving deep into why our pets get sick and how we can help them. I'll explain species-specific diets suited for carnivores, herbivores, and omnivores. I'll also discuss the shortcomings of conventional veterinary medicine and the benefits of a raw food diet for pets. You'll learn about holistic and natural alternatives for pet health, including dietary adjustments, reducing household toxins, and using natural supplements like MSM. I'll share insights on the impact of stress, vaccinations, and improper diets on our pets' health and offer practical tips for maintaining their well-being. From nutritional advice to tackling common issues like fleas, ticks, and ear infections, get all the information you need to keep your pets healthy and happy. Don't miss out on this comprehensive guide to pet health!







00:00 Introduction to Pet Health

00:15 Understanding Animal Diets

01:20 The Role of Veterinarians

03:10 The Truth About Pet Food Recalls

05:15 Transitioning to a Raw Food Diet

05:59 Recommended Foods for Dogs and Cats

09:26 Addressing Common Pet Health Issues

13:08 The Impact of Household Environment

18:14 The Problem with Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals

19:09 Alternative Therapies and Weight Management

20:09 Conclusion and Final Thoughts