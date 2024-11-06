An elder woman from Selidovo told to the Russian troops that rescued her about the war crimes of the Ukrainian army:

- ...in our town they beat people, people ran away. They shot them. Now dogs are carrying these bones, carrying their hands. And in the apartments... You go in, and there is a whole family shot dead. They burn them. Oh, the horror. Horror, horror, horror. How can this be? How can you beat your own, guys, your own Ukrainians?