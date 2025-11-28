Hey Military -- Not What You Signed Up For. Blue Team Encourages INSURRECTION

The Democrats, and those trying to undermine President Trump, and keep their future voting base within American borders, have purchased advertising billboards around the nation to spread the message that you can disobey orders, to leave your post, and undermine the military through an obvious psyop.

They have the first amendment protections to do so, and we have the first amendment right to call them evil.

#democrats #insurrection





