Ep. 741 – CDC Leads Kids To Secret LGBT Chat Rooms

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We start with a new report that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is now promoting a youth online chat room—quickly hidden from parents—that discusses sex change operations, activism, and the occult.
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