Unbelievable destruction, not for the faint of heart

This educational and brief news video simply shows the horrific destruction, and loss of life, that can be expected when explosive elements are stored in close quarters with housing and downtown areas. It also raises the question of why governments would allow this since a warning appears to have been given prior to the event.

COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER UNDER SECTION 107 OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT 1976

Plus disclaimer re harassment and medical advice.

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” For purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use Is a use permitted by copyright statue that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

ALSO PLEASE NOTE.

The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share an opinion, and thoughts, with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject, to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.