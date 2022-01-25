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Australia1 Ricardo Bosi Explains Rescue Plan for Australia. He starts at: 19min.30sec..
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191 views • January 25, 2022
Ricardo Bosi does a very good job of defining what has gone very wrong in Australia, and the plan of the Australia-1 party to reverse decades of damage to their corrupt courts, education, politics, corporate media. The cancer in Australia is the exact same blueprint of control that the so-called "Elites" are exerting throughout the world with their vast financial resources. He is interviewed by Foster Gamble, the former Heir to the Proctor-Gamble mega corporation. He walked away from that wealth because he no longer wanted to compromise his ethics by being part of a very corrupt corporation.
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