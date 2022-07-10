30 Chinese Real Estate Companies To Default With $1 Trillion Debt

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https://gnews.org/post/pqzyc07b
07/09/2022 Spotlight on China: Beijing’s comprehensive crackdown on the leverage of real estate has caused a large number of defaults among property developers. Experts estimated that there would be 30 companies defaulting with total liabilities of around $1 trillion. Some analysts warn that China’s real estate debt crisis has just begun