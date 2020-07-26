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Biden to Young Girl Ill Bet Youre As Bright As You Are Good Looking
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49 views • July 26, 2020
Biden to Young Girl: 'I'll Bet You're As Bright As You Are Good Looking'
Former Vice President and current 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden told a young girl that he thinks she’s "as bright as she is good-looking," during an American Federation of Teachers town hall Tuesday in Texas.
Former Vice President and current presidential candidate Joe Biden told a young girl that he thinks she’s as bright as she is good-looking, during the American Federation of Teachers town hall Tuesday evening.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efYhCP_gifc
TicToc by Bloomberg Published on May 29, 2019
Former Vice President and current 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden told a young girl that he thinks she’s "as bright as she is good-looking," during an American Federation of Teachers town hall Tuesday in Texas.
Former Vice President and current presidential candidate Joe Biden told a young girl that he thinks she’s as bright as she is good-looking, during the American Federation of Teachers town hall Tuesday evening.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efYhCP_gifc
TicToc by Bloomberg Published on May 29, 2019
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