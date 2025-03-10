BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lethal Injection - The Story of Vaccination (2011) - Vaccine Documentary
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
862 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
158 views • 1 month ago

The definitive look into the history of vaccination. From cancer, to autism, to the purposeful sterilization of innocent people around the globe, find out why all of these things are perfectly legal according to U.S. CODE – why the government considers you no different than cattle in their own law. 

 

Lethal Injection is a very well-researched film with definitive proof that vaccines are being stealthily used to force sterilize the masses, as part of the New World Order’s “fertility management.” Vaccines don’t work! Countless statistics show that time and time again vaccinated people contract the very disease they were supposedly inoculated against – sometimes from the very vaccine itself. With side effects including autism, paralysis, cancer and death, some vaccines contain aborted fetal tissue. As former director of the National Institute of Health director James Shannon said, “The only safe vaccine is a vaccine that’s never used." 

 

To support CuresWanted, please consider leaving a tip! https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted 

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947 

Keywords
cancerautismvaccinenew world ordermercurypopulation controlinfertilitypopulation reductionvaersthimerosaladjuvantsterilizationsv40paralysisswine fluspontaneous abortionsantibodiesaborted fetal tissuesqualenesenomyxinfluenza ahcgstillbirthsspermatogenesishuman diploid cells strains
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy