Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Occupying Until JESUS Returns
channel image
For Such a Time as This
600 Subscribers
26 views
Published 14 hours ago

Resistance to tyrants is obedience to GOD. A battle began by First Amendment petitioning of the West Virginia Legislature in 2015. That led to the Federal Government and an arbitration award against the President, Attorney General, Legislature, and Supreme Court of the corporate United States. All this is documented on www.hudok.info

Is this battle over? Not in my lifetime. The respondents are hiding. The legal and lawful arbitration order stands. Only due enforcement remains. A plan exists.

Email me at [email protected]

Phil Hudok, Phillip Hudok, Rule of Law, NWO, New World Order, Treaty of Peace, Bill of Peace



Keywords
rule of lawnwonew world orderphil hudokphillip hudoktreaty of peacebill of peace

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket