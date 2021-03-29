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Patriot Resistance: The Enemy is Inside the Wire
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243 views • March 29, 2021
The communist enemy (Biden Regime) is inside the wire. The border crisis and the disarmament agenda need to be viewed through that lens for their dastardly deeds to make sense...
Recorded March 29, 2021.
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and the author of Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Recorded March 29, 2021.
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and the author of Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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