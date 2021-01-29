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NIH modifies ban on Ivermectin | COVID | NIH modifica prohibición Ivermectina
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124 views • January 29, 2021
NIH modified its prohibition on the use of Ivermectin as a treatment for Covid patients, passing neither to disapprove of it nor to openly approve it, while the first formal studies and meta-analyzes that were presented to it are refined and perfected. The Panel of the National Institutes of Health, which is the most important of all global agencies, has now taken time to review the multiple analyzes published and in development on Ivermectin.
NIH modificó su prohibición sobre el uso de Ivermectina como tratamiento para pacientes Covid, pasando a no desaprobarlo como tampoco a aprobarlo abiertamente, en tanto se depuran y perfeccionan los primeros estudios formales y meta-análisis que le fueron presentados. El Panel del Instituto Nacional de Salud, que es el más importante de todas las agencias globales, ahora se ha tomando tiempo para revisar lo múltiples análisis publicados y en desarrollo sobre Ivermectina.
Fuentes Y referencias:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9R7IBAnFLV4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgOAaLmoa68
https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/statement-on-ivermectin/
https://trialsitenews.com/?s=ivermectin
https://trialsitenews.com/nih-updates-its-covid-19-guidelines-for-ivermectin-while-flccc-pays-a-visit-to-hugh-hewitt/
https://hughhewitt.com/dr-pierre-kory-of-the-flccc-alliance-on-the-therapeutic-value-of-ivermectin-in-treatment-of-covid/
https://www.youtube.com/c/WhiteboardDoctor/videos
NIH modificó su prohibición sobre el uso de Ivermectina como tratamiento para pacientes Covid, pasando a no desaprobarlo como tampoco a aprobarlo abiertamente, en tanto se depuran y perfeccionan los primeros estudios formales y meta-análisis que le fueron presentados. El Panel del Instituto Nacional de Salud, que es el más importante de todas las agencias globales, ahora se ha tomando tiempo para revisar lo múltiples análisis publicados y en desarrollo sobre Ivermectina.
Fuentes Y referencias:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9R7IBAnFLV4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgOAaLmoa68
https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/statement-on-ivermectin/
https://trialsitenews.com/?s=ivermectin
https://trialsitenews.com/nih-updates-its-covid-19-guidelines-for-ivermectin-while-flccc-pays-a-visit-to-hugh-hewitt/
https://hughhewitt.com/dr-pierre-kory-of-the-flccc-alliance-on-the-therapeutic-value-of-ivermectin-in-treatment-of-covid/
https://www.youtube.com/c/WhiteboardDoctor/videos
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