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The video was produced somewhere in Canada on July 12, 2026.





In 2 Samuel 11:1-5, we read the account of king David who committed adultery with Bathsheba, who was married to Uriah the Hittite. Adultery and fornication and other horrible come from an impure heart, a heart that is void of the Holy Spirit.





In Matthew 15:18-19, Christ the soon returning King speaks of the sins that come from an impure heart, which defile the man including evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornication and thefts are but a few sins that come from an impure heart.





Thus, as followers of Christ, as followers of The Way, we must as God to create in us a clean heart and to repent of our sins. As a remorseful king David writes in Psalm 51:10-13:





10 Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me.

11 Cast me not away from thy presence; and take not thy holy spirit from me.

12 Restore unto me the joy of thy salvation; and uphold me with thy free spirit.

13 Then will I teach transgressors thy ways; and sinners shall be converted unto thee.





As followers of Christ, we must do likewise whenever we sin against our merciful God, Creator and Savior and ask God to forgive us of our sins, to cleanse us from all unrighteousness and to create in us a new heart, O God.





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