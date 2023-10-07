Create New Account
[Oct 4, 2017] TFR - 108 - Revolutionary Radio with Brian Godawa: Two Heretics Discuss End Times - Part 1
Rob Skiba
What happens when two heretics discuss opposing views of the End Times? Find out in this first of a multi-part series, which will compare Brian Godawa's Preterist views versus Rob's Futurist views concerning what the Bible calls the "Last Days." In this program, Brian lays out the foundation for why he no longer

believes in the Futurist position, as described in his latest series of books.


