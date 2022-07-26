Schiff on evidence that links Trump to groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys

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https://twitter.com/FaceTheNation/status/1551222494861955072
Asked about any evidence that links former Trump White House officials to groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Adam Schiff said: “That remains an ongoing part of our investigation… We will be presenting new information in the fall.”