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Breaking: Virginia vows to shut down all gun ranges not owned by the state!!
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165 views • January 07, 2020
Virginia just went full blown communist.
If it wasn’t bad enough watching the action unfold surrounding unconstitutional gun laws and the militias being formed to fight against them, now it seems like Virginia is trying to pull yet another move threatening the rights of law abiding gun owners.
They want to shut down every gun range in the state that isn’t owned by the government.
According to House Bill 567, any indoor shooting range would be prohibited by law – UNLESS it was inside of a building owned or leased by the state.
And any business owners who decided to defy the law could be facing up to a $100,000 fine and potential additional civil penalties.
#VirginiaGunControl #RichmondVirginia #GunControl
If it wasn’t bad enough watching the action unfold surrounding unconstitutional gun laws and the militias being formed to fight against them, now it seems like Virginia is trying to pull yet another move threatening the rights of law abiding gun owners.
They want to shut down every gun range in the state that isn’t owned by the government.
According to House Bill 567, any indoor shooting range would be prohibited by law – UNLESS it was inside of a building owned or leased by the state.
And any business owners who decided to defy the law could be facing up to a $100,000 fine and potential additional civil penalties.
#VirginiaGunControl #RichmondVirginia #GunControl
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