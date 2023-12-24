This video was generated by artificial intelligence: The Eternal Promise: A Journey Through John's Verses

This video was generated by artificial intelligence Using the poem below and Scripture

Our Heavenly Father

Heavenly Father in the sky how we long to see Your Eyes, Much brighter than the Milky Way how we long to see Your magnificent face.

Heavenly Father what a wonder YOU really are up in the heavens so great and far, But not so far that you can't hear our Heavenly cries. So, Heavenly Father don't delay we long to see Your magnificent place,

So far and wide in Your Heavenly realm where there will be no sorrow or pain, and You will wipe away all our tears and we will dwell with You in infinite years . You are the Alpha and Omega and the beginning and the end, "We will be Your people and You, our GOD

for all ETERNITY Amen



You Must Be Born Again

3 Now there was a man of the Pharisees named Nicodemus, a ruler of the Jews. 2 This man came to Jesus[a] by night and said to him, “Rabbi, we know that you are a teacher come from God, for no one can do these signs that you do unless God is with him.” 3 Jesus answered him, “Truly, truly, I say to you, unless one is born again[b] he cannot see the kingdom of God.”





