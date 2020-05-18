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Knut Wittkowski Interview April 1 & 2, 2020 - REMOVED FROM YOUTUBE
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122 views • May 18, 2020
May 9, 2020
Knut Wittkowski Interview-REMOVED FROM YOUTUBE | Perspectives on the Pandemic Episode #2
Why was our first interview with Knut Wittkowski deleted by YouTube at over 1 MILLION views? All we have been told so far is that "this video has been removed for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines." What was deemed so harmful or dangerous about this scientist's evaluation of the COVID-19 situation? See Less
Source: https://www.facebook.com/perspectivesonthepandemic/videos/258992005297175/
Knut Wittkowski Interview-REMOVED FROM YOUTUBE | Perspectives on the Pandemic Episode #2
Why was our first interview with Knut Wittkowski deleted by YouTube at over 1 MILLION views? All we have been told so far is that "this video has been removed for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines." What was deemed so harmful or dangerous about this scientist's evaluation of the COVID-19 situation? See Less
Source: https://www.facebook.com/perspectivesonthepandemic/videos/258992005297175/
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