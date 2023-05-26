Create New Account
Russian Su-34s Send Ukrainian Hangars Filled With Armored Vehicles Sky High in Kherson
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Today, in the Kherson direction, a Russian Aerospace Forces air strike consisting of two Su-34s hit hangars with armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village of Kherson. Novoberislav

-more than 10 units. automotive technology;

-about 15 units. armored fighting vehicles
-up to 20 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Mirrored - December1991

Keywords
khersonrussian su-34sukrainian arms depotnovoberislav

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
