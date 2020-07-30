© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Safe To Death - a dark history of vaccines - Trailer MOV
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • July 30, 2020
Discover the trailer to our short movie of the fully cited history of vaccines and their deadly danger. We learn about the simultaneous and instant emergence of the anti-vaccine community in response to the casualties suffered by the innocent victims and their unsuspecting family and friends.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.