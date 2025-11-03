SHOTS FIRED: The Tyranny of Big Pharma Exposed with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny | EP 42 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan

Renowned vaccine researcher, Dr. Sherry Tenpenny, joins us to uncover the dynamics between Big Pharma and public health, to explore the evidence that vaccines are harming us, and to advocate for an educated population.













(0:00:01) - Vaccines and Aluminum





(0:04:24) - Pharma Influence





(0:17:52) - Known Risks





(0:29:06) - Irrefutable Evidence





(0:33:17) - Medical Malpractice and Liability Protection





(0:45:43) - Government Shutdown





(0:54:05) - Global Changes on Society





(0:59:42) - AI and Control





(1:08:45) - Preparing for Parenthood





(1:20:45) - Pregnancy Concerns





(1:26:28) - Nasty Ingredients





(1:37:41) - Detoxing





(1:49:36) - Faith and Free Will





(1:55:24) - Speaking Out





(2:05:20) - Making a Difference





(2:09:03) - Debunking Myths





(2:17:26) - Vax Research and Accountability





(2:24:03) - Health Freedom





(2:37:03) - Question Everything













