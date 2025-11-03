BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SHOTS FIRED: The Tyranny of Big Pharma Exposed with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny | EP 42 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan
LaraLogan
LaraLogan
106 views • 1 day ago

Renowned vaccine researcher, Dr. Sherry Tenpenny, joins us to uncover the dynamics between Big Pharma and public health, to explore the evidence that vaccines are harming us, and to advocate for an educated population.




Going Rogue with Lara Logan is now available AD-FREE on Substack for our Paid Subscribers: https://laralogan.substack.com/subscribe




(0:00:01) - Vaccines and Aluminum


(0:04:24) - Pharma Influence


(0:17:52) - Known Risks


(0:29:06) - Irrefutable Evidence


(0:33:17) - Medical Malpractice and Liability Protection


(0:45:43) - Government Shutdown


(0:54:05) - Global Changes on Society


(0:59:42) - AI and Control


(1:08:45) - Preparing for Parenthood


(1:20:45) - Pregnancy Concerns


(1:26:28) - Nasty Ingredients


(1:37:41) - Detoxing


(1:49:36) - Faith and Free Will


(1:55:24) - Speaking Out


(2:05:20) - Making a Difference


(2:09:03) - Debunking Myths


(2:17:26) - Vax Research and Accountability


(2:24:03) - Health Freedom


(2:37:03) - Question Everything




Paid Partnerships:




GIVESENDGO


Start your crowdfunding campaign today.


Visit GiveSendGo.com/Lara & use code ‘LARA2025’




ETP COFFEE


100% of all proceeds go directly to help Christians that are being persecuted throughout Nigeria.


https://etpcoffee.com/




JUVENON


Get a SPECIAL 30% OFF your Bloodflow-7 order today!


Visit https://www.bloodflow7.com/Lara




Join our email list and support us if you can, at https://laralogan.com/




Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial


Follow Lara Logan on X: https://x.com/laralogan


Follow Dr. Tenpenny on X:: https://x.com/kadmitriev




Vaccines, Big Pharma, Public Health, Medical Malpractice, COVID-19, Health Freedom, Faith, Accountability, Free Will, Liability Protection, Marxism, Civil Liberties, Child Trafficking, Hollywood, Parenting, Pregnancy, Detoxing, Spike Protein, Lara Logan, Going Rogue




pharmalara logangoing rogue
